    08:54, 14 December 2018 | GMT +6

    New air route to connect Astana and Dushanbe

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - For the first time one of the airlines of Kazakhstan launches a flight from Astana to Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, on December 14, 2018, Kazinform cites the Civil Aviation Committee.

    SCAT will operate CRJ-200 aircraft for the flights twice a week.

    For now, Dushanbe-Almaty-Dushanbe regular flights are performed by Tajikistan's Somon Air and Tajik Air - 3 and 2 flights a week, respectively.

    As for Kazakhstan, Air Astana operates 5 flights a week on the route Dushanbe-Almaty-Dushanbe.

    In addition, Air Astana intends to launch the Astana-Dushanbe-Astana air route with a frequency of 3 flights a week to be operated in spring and summer 2019.

     

