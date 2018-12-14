New air route to connect Astana and Dushanbe

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - For the first time one of the airlines of Kazakhstan launches a flight from Astana to Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, on December 14, 2018, Kazinform cites the Civil Aviation Committee.

SCAT will operate CRJ-200 aircraft for the flights twice a week.



For now, Dushanbe-Almaty-Dushanbe regular flights are performed by Tajikistan's Somon Air and Tajik Air - 3 and 2 flights a week, respectively.

As for Kazakhstan, Air Astana operates 5 flights a week on the route Dushanbe-Almaty-Dushanbe.



In addition, Air Astana intends to launch the Astana-Dushanbe-Astana air route with a frequency of 3 flights a week to be operated in spring and summer 2019.