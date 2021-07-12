EN
    21:12, 12 July 2021 | GMT +6

    New akim of Almaty district in Nur-Sultan appointed

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Yerlan Bekmurzayev has been appointed as akim (head) of Almaty district of the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Kazinform reports.

    Mr. Bekmurzayev began his career in 2007 at the Employment and Social Programs Department of Astana city (now Nur-Sultan). He also worked for the Ministry of Culture and Information and the Ministry of Industry and New Technologies of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Prior to the recent appointment, he was the head of the investment and entrepreneurship development department of Nur-Sultan city.

    Former akim of Almaty district Bektenbai Yespolov announced he is stepping down from the post on July 9.


