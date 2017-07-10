New akim of Almaty's Zhetysu district appointed

ALMATY. KAZINFORM New akim of Zhetysu district of Almaty city was appointed, according to Kazinofirm correspondent.

Akim of Almaty Bauyrzhan Baibek introduced the new akim on the district Mukhtar Tazhibayev, who was appointed to this post in agreement with the Executive Office of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the maslikhat of the city.

Mr.Tazhibaev began his career in public service in 1993 as an inspector of the department of the Ministry of Tourism, Physical Education and Sports.

In 1997-1998 he worked in the Almaty City Emergency Management Department as a leading specialist, sector head.

From 2001 to 2010 he worked in city general education institutions as a teacher and then a director.

2010 - 2012 - was the First Deputy Chairman of Turksib District Branch of Nur Otan.

Since 2012, held the postition of the Deputy akim of the Turksib district of Almaty.

The former akim Zhetysu district Talgat Razakov was appointed head of the department of state labor inspection and migration of Almaty.

The city administration notes that in the last 4 years there has been an increase in tax revenues by 21% in the Zhetysu district, as well as an increase in industrial production by 30 billion tenge (22%), investments in fixed assets doubled, and 14 private preschool institutions and 11 mini-centers were opened.