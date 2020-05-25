EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:00, 25 May 2020 | GMT +6

    New Akim of Kapshagay city named

    None
    None
    KAPSHAGAY. KAZINFORM - Today a new Akim of the city of Kapshagay was appointed, Kazinform reports.

    Akim of Almaty region Amandyk Batalov has introduced the new head of the city Nurlan Kumatayev to the staff.

    Having met with deputies at the 71st session of the Maslikhat, Amandyk Batalov said that in connection with the transfer to another job of Talgat Kainarbekov, Nurlan Kumatayev was proposed for the post of Akim of the city of Kapshagay.

    Amandyk Batalov thanked T. Kainarbekov his fruitful work and set important tasks for Nurlan Kumatayev, who previously served as deputy Akim of Ili district.


    Tags:
    Almaty region Appointments, dismissals Appointments
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!