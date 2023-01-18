EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:01, 18 January 2023 | GMT +6

    New akim of Karaganda appointed

    None
    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM – Meiram Kozhukhov was appointed as the new akim (mayor) of Karaganda city as agreed with the presidential administration, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Akim (governor) of Karaganda region Yermaganbet Bulekpayev took part in the extraordinary session of the city maslikhat and put forward the candidature of Meiram Kozhukhov for the post. The deputies of the maslikhat supported the candidature.

    Governor Bulekpayev tasked the newly-appointed mayor to continue developing the regional center, its infrastructure and ensure smooth heating season.

    Born in 1972, Meiram Kozhukhov started his career in civil service back in 2021. He held numerous posts in the town of Saran, was akim (head) of Aktas settlement, deputy akim of Saran and akim (head) of Oktyabr district in Karaganda city.

    Since April 2022 he was the deputy akim (mayor) of Karaganda city.

    Photo: Akimat of Karaganda city


    Tags:
    Appointments, dismissals Karaganda Appointments
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!