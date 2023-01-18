New akim of Karaganda appointed

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM – Meiram Kozhukhov was appointed as the new akim (mayor) of Karaganda city as agreed with the presidential administration, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Akim (governor) of Karaganda region Yermaganbet Bulekpayev took part in the extraordinary session of the city maslikhat and put forward the candidature of Meiram Kozhukhov for the post. The deputies of the maslikhat supported the candidature.

Governor Bulekpayev tasked the newly-appointed mayor to continue developing the regional center, its infrastructure and ensure smooth heating season.

Born in 1972, Meiram Kozhukhov started his career in civil service back in 2021. He held numerous posts in the town of Saran, was akim (head) of Aktas settlement, deputy akim of Saran and akim (head) of Oktyabr district in Karaganda city.

Since April 2022 he was the deputy akim (mayor) of Karaganda city.

Photo: Akimat of Karaganda city