New akim of Mangistau region appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev and First Deputy Head of the Executive Office Marat Tazhin arrived to Aktau with a working visit, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Mr. Sagintayev and Mr. Tazhin they took part in an extraordinary session of regional maslikhat during which PM read out a letter from the Head of State addressed to the deputies in which he proposed Yeraly Tugzhanov for the post of akim of the region.

Regional maslikhat unanimously supported the candidacy proposed by the President.

Yeraly Tugzhanov was born on May 13, 1963 in West Kazakhstan region.

He is a former lecturer with the Department of Theory and History of State and Law of Buketov Karaganda State University, and researcher at the State and Law Institute of the Academy of Sciences.

In 1997 he became the dean of faculty of International law of the Kazakh Humanitarian Juridical University. Two years later Mr. Tugzhanov was appointed director of the Institute of Law and Public Service of the Kazakh Humanitarian and Law University of Astana.

From 2001 to 2006 he served as deputy akim of Karaganda region. And from 2006 to 2008 was chairman of the Committee for Religious Affairs of the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Kazakhstan. In February 2008, he was appointed deputy chairman - head of the Secretariat of the People's Assembly of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Ex-akim of Mangistau region, Alik Aydarbayev, held this position for 4 years, after resignation as the CEO of JSC KazMunaiGas.