New akim of Ridder named

Duman Rakhmetkaliev has been appointed akim of Ridder city, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of Ridder’s akimat.

Rakhmetkaliev was born on September 19, 1988, in Akhmirovo village in the East Kazakhstan region. He holds degree in international trade from the Prague International University and law degree from the Kazakh-American Free University (KASU).

Since 2011, Rakhmetkaliev worked as an economist at Energo Snab LLP, chief specialist of JSC NAC Kazatomprom, inspector of forestry and hunting operative response squad in the city of Oskemen.

Since 2014, he held various posts within the “Ertis” Social and Enterprise Corporation” National company” JSC, including programmer, chief manager, director of asset management and investment department, and Deputy Chairman of the Management Board.

Since 2020, Rakhmetkaliev served as the Head of the Department of Finance of the East Kazakhstan region.

As of April 28, 2023, he has been working as the akim of Ulan district of the East Kazakhstan region.