New akim of Rundy appointed

RUDNY. KAZINFORM – New akim (mayor) of Rundy town has been appointed, Kazinform reports.

Governor of Kostanay region Arkhimed Mukhambetov appointed Kuandyk Ispergenov and introduced him to the staff of the town’s administration. Ispergenov’s appointed was agreed with the regional authorities.

Born in 1970, Mr. Ispergenov is a native of Kostanay region. He is a graduate of the Rudny Industrial Institute and the Kostanay Social Academy.

Prior to the appoint he served as akim (head) of Beimbet Mailine district in the town.