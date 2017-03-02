New akim of Taraz appointed

TARAZ. KAZINFORM - New appointments have been made in the administration of Zhambyl region, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the press service of the administration.

On March 2, 2017 Rustem Daulet was appointed akim of Taraz.

Rustem Daulet, graduated from Zhambyl business school "Eltex", majoring in Marketing and Commerce. In 2003 he graduated from the Academy of Public Administration under the President of RoK in Public Administration. And in 2010 - from M-H.Dulati TarSU in Jurisprudence.

Mr. Daulet began his career in 1994, as a worker in JSC "Bostandyk".

In 1995-2000 he worked as deputy akim and akim of Bostandyk rural district in Talas district.

In 2000 - 2002 - deputy akim of Karatau.

In 2002 - 2003 - course participant at the Academy of Public Administration under the President of Kazakhstan.

In 2003 - 2004 - consultant at the Senate Administration, Head of the Committee of Trade of the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

In 2004 - 2011 - assistant to the Deputy Chairman of the Senate, Senate deputy.

Since 2013, he served as deputy akim of Zhambyl region, akim of Zhambyl and Shu districts.

Also by the order of the akim of Zhambyl region former head of the city administration Nurzhan Kalenderov was appointed chief of staff of akim of Zhambyl region.

Mr. Kalenderov graduated from Zhambyl Technological Institute of light and food industries, majoting in International Economic Relations.

He began his career in 1997 as an accountant.

In 2000-2003 he worked as a senior specialist of Taraz city department, and chief specialist of Zhambyl regional branch of the State Enterprise State Center for Pension Payments.

In 2003 - 2005 - chief specialist at the unit of Zhambyl region administration.

In 2005 - 2011 - chief of office, deputy head of department, head of finance department of Zhambyl region administration.

From 2011 to 2013 Mr. Kalenderov headed Zhambyl and Korday districts.

From 2013 - akim of Taraz.

By the same order akim of former chief of staff of akim of Zhambyl region Rakhmatilda Rakhmanberdiyev appointed akim of Baizak district.