New Aktau-Dubai flight to be launched in 2018

AKTAU. KAZINFORM - A memorandum on launching flights between Aktau and Dubai was signed during a business visit of the delegation led by Governor of Mangistau region Yeraly Tugzhanov to the United Arab Emirates, Kazinform reports.

The Memorandum was signed between the Aktau airport and flydubai airline. Thus, in October 2018, flydubai will launch a new regular flight Dubai-Aktau-Dubai for the 2018-2019 season.

The Aktau International Airport JSC will help provide the respective airport, offer ground handling services and ensure a favorable pricing policy.

The new air service will boost the flow of tourists from Kazakhstan and border states, such as Russia, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, to the UAE. The number of transit passengers through the Aktau International Airport is expected to rise.

