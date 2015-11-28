New album of late Kazakh singer Batyrkhan Shukenov released in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM A presentation of a new album of late Kazakh singer Batyrkhan Shukenov was held in Almaty November 27.

According to Olzhas Baikanov, Director of the Batyrkhan Shukenov Foundation, the album is called Amanat and it includes both the compositions recorded a long time ago and those finished recently.

The album consists of 10 songs composed by Kuat Shildebayev, Erken Intykbayev, Rinat Gaissin, Tolegen Mukhamedzhanov and Shamshi Kaldayakov.

Baikanov shared also the Foundation’s plans for the forthcoming year. He plans to build a big cultural centre with an audio engineering school and a museum in its territory. A monument to the late singer will be erected there too.

Among other activities planned are a seven-day festival in memory of Batyrkhan to be held under the Almaty Mayor’s Office support and release of three albums. Baikanov wants also to issue a photo-album and shoot a documentary film about the life and works by Batyrkhan Shukenov.

On December 8, Almaty will host a big concert devoted to Batyrkhan.