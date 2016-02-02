EN
    09:45, 02 February 2016 | GMT +6

    New all-female trio “Turkiss” appeared in Kazakhstani showbiz (PHOTOS)

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A new all-female called Turkiss has appeared in Kazakhstani show business. Last April, member of Orda band Dastan Orazbayev announced a casting to a brand new team which would consist of girls only.

    Azerbaijani producer Issa Melikov who promoted Eldar Gassymov and Niyar Jamal, the winners of Eurovision, was invited to the casting process too. Three girls – Dalida, Anel and Zhanar – were chosen out of 500 candidates as a result

    This is the first female trio created by Dastan Orazbayev. For 15 years, the singer has worked with men only.

    The band has already shot a music video in Kiev.




