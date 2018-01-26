New Almaty-Riga flight route to be launched in April 2018

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Latvia's AS Air Baltic Corporation will launch a new summer season route between Almaty and Riga on April 29, 2018, Kazinform correspondent cites the airline's press service.

The new route will provide new convenient travel opportunities for passengers from the Baltic countries and Kazakhstan to the destinations of airBaltic's route network that covers Europe, Scandinavia, Russia, and the Middle East.

"Presently, we are the first North European airline to offer direct flights to Almaty, a dynamic city in the heart of Kazakhstan. The Riga-Almaty route will be the second longest flight of ours. We are glad to offer Kazakhstani passengers a new and exciting route in the heart of the Baltic region, and to improve the air travel between Kazakhstan and airBaltic's network of routes covering the Baltic countries, Europe, Scandinavia, Russia and the Middle East," Martine Gauss, the CEO of airBaltic Corporation, said.

Meanwhile, according to the airline's website, the flights will be operated three times a week by plane Bombardier CS300. The passengers will spend about 5 hours and 45 minutes traveling. One-way ticket prices will start at EUR 159 including airport charges and transaction costs.