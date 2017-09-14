New alphabet is created for future generations - foreign expert

BAKU. KAZINFORM According to the Dean of the faculty of Philology at Azerbaijan State University, Buludkhan Khalilov, Kazakh experts chose the most suitable variant of the new Kazakh alphabet.

In professor Khalilov's opinion, out of several proposed variants, Kazakhstani scientists chose the best one.

He notes that he was pleased with the news about the recent parliamentary hearings on the Kazakh alphabet.

"I saw the proposed project and I think everything was done properly. The new alphabet is created for future generations who will use it in their studies," the professor stressed.

Buludkhan Khalilov says he supports the introduction of Latin graphics into the Kazakh language as, according to him, it will facilitate the unification of all Turkic peoples.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan started the process of moving the state language into Latin script almost immediately after the collapse of the Soviet Union and attainment of independence. The shift was completed in 2001.