    10:25, 22 May 2018 | GMT +6

    New Ambassador Kazakhstan to Belgium appointed

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The President of Kazakhstan has decreed to appoint Aigul Kuspan as Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Belgium, Akorda press service informs. 

    Previously, Aigul Kuspan worked at embassies of Kazakhstan to France, Austria and Lithuania, headed the Department for Europe at Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

    The Head of State has decreed to relieve Almaz Khamzayev of his duties as Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Belgium, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, head of Kazakhstan Delegation to the EU and NATO concurrently.


    Photo credit: facebook, Aigul Kuspan

