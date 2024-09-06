New ambassador of Finland to Kazakhstan presents copies of credentials

First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Akan Rakhmetullin received the copies of credentials from newly appointed ambassador of the Republic of Finland to the Republic of Kazakhstan Janne Heiskanen, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Welcoming the new ambassador, Rakhmetullin commended the progressive development of Kazakh-Finnish relations in the political, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

During the conversation, the parties exchanged views on a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation, focusing on the prospects for expanding trade and investment ties between the two countries.

The diplomats also discussed issues of interaction within the framework of international organisations, including the UN and OSCE.

At the end of the meeting, Rakhmetullin wished the newly appointed ambassador of Finland a successful mission in Kazakhstan.