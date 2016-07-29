EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:23, 29 July 2016 | GMT +6

    New Ambassador of Germany to Kazakhstan named

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rolf Mafael has been named as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Germany to Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the embassy.

    "He will head the embassy that represents interests of Germany in Kazakhstan and maintain the German-Kazakh relations in all spheres," the embassy's statement reads.

    Mr. Mafael served as Ambassador of Germany to South Korea in 2012-2016.

    Ambassador Mafael is married with five children.

    Tags:
    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Germany News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!