New Ambassador of Germany to Kazakhstan named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rolf Mafael has been named as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Germany to Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the embassy.

"He will head the embassy that represents interests of Germany in Kazakhstan and maintain the German-Kazakh relations in all spheres," the embassy's statement reads.



Mr. Mafael served as Ambassador of Germany to South Korea in 2012-2016.



Ambassador Mafael is married with five children.