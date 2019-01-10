New ambassador of Kazakhstan to Iran named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Askhat Orazbai has been appointed as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Islamic Republic of Iran in accordance with the presidential decree, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

Askhat Orazbai was relieved of the post of the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Republic of Indonesia with concurrent accreditation to the Republic of Philippines.