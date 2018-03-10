EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:11, 10 March 2018 | GMT +6

    New ambassador of Uzbekistan to Kazakhstan heading to Astana

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Saidikram Niyazhodjaev has become the new Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the Uzbek MFA.

    The newly-appointed ambassador has jetted off to Astana today to begin his diplomatic mission in the Kazakh capital.

    Previously, Mr. Niyazhojaev served as Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan.

    Prior to joining the ministry, he held various posts at the Presidential Administration and the Government of Uzbekistan.

     

     

    Tags:
    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan Top Story Appointments
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!