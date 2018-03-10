New ambassador of Uzbekistan to Kazakhstan heading to Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Saidikram Niyazhodjaev has become the new Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the Uzbek MFA.

The newly-appointed ambassador has jetted off to Astana today to begin his diplomatic mission in the Kazakh capital.



Previously, Mr. Niyazhojaev served as Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan.



Prior to joining the ministry, he held various posts at the Presidential Administration and the Government of Uzbekistan.