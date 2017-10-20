New American Space in Almaty opens to the public

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The U.S. Consulate General opened its new American Space Almaty as an anchor tenant at SmArt.Point after a full renovation and redesign, the U.S. Embassy in Kazakhstan reports .









The American Space is a community center and collaborative laboratory where citizens of Almaty can explore new ideas and develop new skills. It hosts Makerspace Almaty, an innovative technology hub that encourages learning by doing and creative problem solving through technology. Featuring modern facilities and state-of-art technology, it is free and open to the public from 11am until 8pm daily. The U.S. Ambassador to Kazakhstan, George Krol, delivered opening remarks at the official ceremony. Representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Almaty City Akimat, Chevron Corporation and other business community representatives and partners attended the opening ceremony.













"The American Space has a long history in Almaty, yet, our new American Space has been rebranded and newly envisioned," said U.S. Ambassador, George Krol during his remarks. "I encourage all of you to become a part of the large American Space community. Visit us, reach out to us, and attend our programs. And, of course, please feel free to suggest events and opportunities that would benefit you, your colleagues, friends, and families. The American Space is a community center and, as such, it benefits from everyone's involvement."

















The American Space in Almaty is a public-private partnership with the U.S. Mission in Kazakhstan, SmArt.Point and Chevron Corporation. SmArt.Point, the new creative arts and technology co-working space at Almaty Towers, benefits from the community-driven events and professional and educational opportunities that the Space will offer. Chevron supports numerous technology-driven programs at the American Space - from hackathons and robotics championships to electronics and programming courses. There are eleven American Spaces across Kazakhstan, all sponsored by the U.S. Mission, and their goal is to share the U.S. experience and to build bridges of understanding between the U.S. and Kazakhstan.





























