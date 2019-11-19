EN
    17:40, 19 November 2019 | GMT +6

    New appointment announced in Atyrau region

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Nursultan Bissembayev was appointed as the new head of Kyzylkoginskiy district of Atyrau region, Kazinform reports.

    Governor of Atyrau region introduced Mr. Bissembayev who will replace Arman Bazhenov to the regional administration on Tuesday.

    Bissembayev held various posts in the regional administration and is no stranger to work in the region. Earlier he held the post of the head of the Finance Department of Atyrau region.

