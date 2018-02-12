New appointment at Civil Aviation Committee

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Aibek Alzhanov has become Deputy Chairman of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry for Investment and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the ministry's Facebook page.

Mr. Alzhanov boasts an extensive experience in aviation sector. He worked at Euro-Asia Air for over 10 tens. He also served as First Deputy Chairman of the Board of Euro-Asia Air Company.



At the Committee, he will be responsible for the economic sector.