New appointment at regional council of Atyrau Chamber of Entrepreneurs

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Aliya Bekkuzhiyeva was appointed as the head of the regional council of the Chamber of Entrepreneurs of Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The regional council unanimously approved the candidature. Aliya Bekkuzhiyeva is a well-known businesswoman and public figure in Kazakhstan. She has over 20 years of business experience. She is the general director of two large enterprises in Atyrau region - LLP "Onerpaz" and LLP "Rembyttehnika". She also heads the leading public associations of the region: the Union of Entrepreneurs and Employers of Atyrau region and the association of legal entities "Civil Alliance of Atyrau region". Aliya Bekkuzhiyeva is a deputy of Atyrau regional maslikhat, chair of the Council of Businesswomen and of the Council for the Protection of Entrepreneurs' Rights at the Chamber of Entrepreneurs of Atyrau region," noted in the press service of the regional Chamber.