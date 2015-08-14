EN
    11:17, 14 August 2015 | GMT +6

    New appointment in Akmola region

    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - Dulat Nurmuldin has been elected as new secretary of the regional maslikhat of Akmola region.

    He was elected at the 40th extraordinary meeting of the regional maslikhat. Akim (governor) of the region Sergey Kulagin and deputies of the maslikhat wished the newly-elected secretary fruitful work. Born in 1967, Mr. Nurmuldin is a native of North Kazakhstan region. He is a graduate of the Kirov Agricultural Institute, the Moscow Modern Humanitarian Institute and the Kokshetau Humanitarian and Economic University. Since November 2014 he was deputy akim (governor) of Akmola region.

