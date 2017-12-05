New appointment in Anti-Corruption Commission under President of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova informed of the changes in the composition of the Anti-Corruption Commission under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan on Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Before we start, I would like to inform you of the changes in the composition of our commission. In October, Nurlan Yerimbetov was transferred to a different post. In view of this, Bolat Palymbetov, Commissioner for the Protection of the Rights of Entrepreneurs of Kazakhstan, became the member of the Commission" Ms. Abdykalikova said.

The Commission, which is an advisory and consultative body under the Head of State, was established in 2002.

Bolat Palymbetov was born on July 28, 1961. In various years, he held numerous leadership positions in Kazakhstani companies. He was Deputy Governor of Atyrau region, Vice Minister of Economy and Trade of the Republic of Kazakhstan, CEO of Kaztransoil CJSC, and Board Chairman of Samruk-Kazyna Real Estate Fund JSC. From 21st February 2016 till present, he had served as a Commissioner for the Protection of the Rights of Entrepreneurs of Kazakhstan.