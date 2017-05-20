EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:17, 20 May 2017 | GMT +6

    New appointment in Astana Healthcare Department

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kamalzhan Nadyrov has been appointed a Head of Astana City Healthcare Department pursuant to the order of Astana Mayor, according to the capital administration website.

    Kamalzhan Nadyrov graduated from Asfendiyarov Kazakh National Medical University (2000-2006) and Turan University (2006-2009) studying Economics. He also earned his master's degree in Public Healthcare at Kazakhstan School of Public Health (2012-2014).

    Nadyrov started his career in 2007 as a resident medical practitioner at Jarbussynov Urology Research Center where he was promoted to Deputy General Director for Administrative and Economic Activities.

    From 2014 to 2015 he held various posts in Kazakh Healthcare Ministry.

    Before the current appointment he headed Republican Diagnostic Center, a subdivision of University Medical Center.

     

    Tags:
    Astana Appointments, dismissals Akimat Coronavirus Appointments
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!