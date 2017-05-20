New appointment in Astana Healthcare Department

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kamalzhan Nadyrov has been appointed a Head of Astana City Healthcare Department pursuant to the order of Astana Mayor, according to the capital administration website.

Kamalzhan Nadyrov graduated from Asfendiyarov Kazakh National Medical University (2000-2006) and Turan University (2006-2009) studying Economics. He also earned his master's degree in Public Healthcare at Kazakhstan School of Public Health (2012-2014).

Nadyrov started his career in 2007 as a resident medical practitioner at Jarbussynov Urology Research Center where he was promoted to Deputy General Director for Administrative and Economic Activities.

From 2014 to 2015 he held various posts in Kazakh Healthcare Ministry.

Before the current appointment he headed Republican Diagnostic Center, a subdivision of University Medical Center.