    08:00, 03 November 2015 | GMT +6

    New appointment in E Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Murat Kussainov has been named as head of the natural resources and environmental management department of East Kazakhstan region.

    Mr. Kussainov is a native of Ust Kamenogorsk city, East Kazakhstan region. He started his professional career as worker at a regional forestry administration. Prior to the appointment, Mr. Kussainov was the director of the municipal public utilities institution "Asu-Bulakskiy forestry".

