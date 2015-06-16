New appointment in East Kazakhstan region

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - Aibek Karimov has been appointed as akim (head) of Zyryanovsk district in East Kazakhstan region.

Prior to the appointment, Mr. Karimov has served as akim (mayor) of Semey city since January 2011. Akim (governor) of East Kazakhstan region Danial Akhmetov who introduced the new akim of the district to staff of the regional administration stressed that ‘Aibek Karimov boasts experience experience in the agricultural and industrial sector'. Earlier it was reported that akim of Zyryanovsk district Yermak Salimov was named as akim of Semey city.