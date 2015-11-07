EN
    14:59, 07 November 2015 | GMT +6

    New appointment in Karaganda region

    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - Kairat Shaizhanov has been appointed as new akim (head) of Osakarovsk district of Karaganda region.

    The new head of the district was introduced to the regional administration by akim (governor) of Karaganda region Nurmukhambet Abdibekov at a meeting on Saturday (November 7). Prior to the appointment, Mr. Shaizhanov used to head a construction company in the city of Zhezkazgan. Recall that former head of Osakarovsk district Nurzhan Abildin was arrested on suspicion of bribery. He was detained by officers of the Kazakh Agency for Civil Service Affairs and Fight on Corruption on September 2, 2015.

