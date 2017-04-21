New appointment in Kazakh Investments and Development Ministry

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Galymzhan Dulatov was appointed the Chairman of Technical Regulation and Metrology Committee of Kazakh Ministry of Investments and Development, Kazinform reports with reference to the committee press-service.

Since 2011, Galymzhan Dugalov has been working as a Deputy Chairman of the Technical Regulation and Metrology Committee.

He started his career in 1994 in International Economic Relations Department of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, then he worked in Economic Policy Department of Kazakh President's Executive Office.

In 1996 Dugalov was appointed Head of Standardisation and Certification Department of Standardisation, Metrology and Certification Committee of Kazakhstan.

At various times he headed OJSC "National Accreditation Centre", Republican State Enterprise "Kazakh Standardisation and Certification Institute" and the Institute of Complex Economic Research in agroindustrial complex.