    18:15, 03 January 2018 | GMT +6

    New appointment in Kazakh Ministry for Religious Affairs

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Askhat Oralov has been appointed as the Director of the Youth Policy Department of the Ministry for Religious Affairs and Civil Society of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the ministry's press service.

    "Askhat Oralov became the Director of the Youth Policy Department of the Ministry for Religious Affairs and Civil Society of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He has been introduced to the staff of the ministry today," the ministry said in a statement.

    Prior to the appointment, Mr. Oralov served as the head of the youth policy issues department of Astana city.

    Government of Kazakhstan Appointments, dismissals Ministry of Religious Affairs and Civil Society Appointments
