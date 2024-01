ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Alexander Sukhanov has been appointed as the head of the Analytics Department of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan by the decree of the President, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

Erkin Tukumov who earlier held the post was relieved from the office.



It is to be recalled that Nursultan Nazarbayev chaired the meeting of the Security Council on Tuesday.