New appointment in Kazakhstan’s National Olympic Committee

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Yelsiyar Kanagatov, who previously headed the Committee of Physical Culture and Sports of the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Sports, became a Director of the Sports Administration of the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan on 24th January 2018, Kazinform cites the website of the NOC of Kazakhstan.

At the 2018 Winter Olympics in Korea, Mr. Kanagatov will lead the sports delegation of Kazakhstan, the report says.

Over the years, he had been a Director of "Administration of National Teams and Sports Reserve" government-owned enterprise of the Kazakh Ministry of Tourism and Sports, Deputy Chairman of the Sports Committee of the above Ministry. He also worked as a Chairman of the Sports Committee of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, Deputy Chairman of the Agency of Sports and Physical Culture of Kazakhstan, and Chairman of the Committee of Sports and Physical Culture of the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Sports.