TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    12:42, 24 September 2020 | GMT +6

    New appointment in Kazakhstan’s Presidential Administration

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Madi Takiyev has been named the head of the Socioeconomic Monitoring Department of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    According to the statement released by the Akorda press service, by the decree of the Head of State Madi Takiyev was appointed the head of the Socioeconomic Monitoring Department of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Former head of the department Maksat Mukhanov was relieved of the post by a respective decree.


    Kazakhstan Appointments, dismissals Appointments
