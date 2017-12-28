New appointment in KazMunayGas Onimderi

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Tulemis Shotanov was appointed the First Deputy Director General - Deputy Director General for Commercial Affairs of KazMunayGas Onimderi LLP, Kazinform reports with reference to the company's press service.

39-year-old Tulemis Shotanov worked as a professor at higher educational institutions in Aktobe. He also held the post of the Director of the branch of Helios LLP, the Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of the Kazakh National Chamber of Entrepreneurs "Atameken", and the Director for inventory management and logistics of KazMunayGas Onimderi LLP.

He was awarded the medal "For Distinguished Labor".