New appointment in Land Management Department of Karaganda region

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM – Arman Lyambekov became the new head of the Land Management and Protection Department of Karaganda region, Kazinform reports.

Born in 1970 Mr. Lyambekov is a native of Karaganda region. He graduated from the Karaganda State Technical University and the Seifullin Agrarian and Technical University in 1999 and 2016, respectively.

He joined the civil service in Karaganda region in 2002.