EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:17, 13 January 2020 | GMT +6

    New appointment in Land Management Department of Karaganda region

    None
    None
    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM – Arman Lyambekov became the new head of the Land Management and Protection Department of Karaganda region, Kazinform reports.

    Born in 1970 Mr. Lyambekov is a native of Karaganda region. He graduated from the Karaganda State Technical University and the Seifullin Agrarian and Technical University in 1999 and 2016, respectively.

    He joined the civil service in Karaganda region in 2002.


    Tags:
    Karaganda region Appointments, dismissals Appointments
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!