New appointment in lower chamber of Kazakh Parliament

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Zere Utebayeva has been named deputy head of the Majilis' staff, Kazinform has learnt from the lower chamber's press service.

Ms Utebayeva's appointment was approved by Majilis Speaker Baktykozha Ismukhambetov.



Earlier she held the post of head of the maintenance assurance division of the Majilis' Committee for international affairs, defense and security.



Ms Utebayeva started her career in civil service sector at the Agriculture Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan in 1999. In 2001 she joined the Majilis' staff. Ms Utebayeva became the head of the maintenance assurance division seven years later.