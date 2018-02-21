New appointment in Ministry of Defense and Aerospace Industry

ASTANA. KAZINFORM By the Executive Order of the Kazakh Government, Dmitriy Goluburda was relieved of his post of Vice Minister of Defense and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan and was appointed as the Chairman of the Information Security Committee of the above ministry, primeminister.kz reports.

Dmitriy Goluburda was born in Almaty in 1973. In 1995, he graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University with a degree in Law.

He began his career in 1995.

From 1995 to 2009, he worked at the Research Institute of Law of the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Kazakhstan, as well as in the Government Communications authority. From 2009 to 2012, he held the post of First Deputy Director of the Center for Technical Support and Analysis in Telecommunications.

Between 2012 and 2014, he was the First Deputy Director of the Special Information Service of the National Security Committee. From April to August 2014, he served as Deputy Chairman of the Kazakh Agency for Communications and Information.

From 2014 to 2016, he was Deputy Chairman of the Committee of Communications, Informatization and Information of the Kazakh Ministry for Investments and Development.

Since November 2016 until the present day, he has held the post of Vice Minister of Defense and Aerospace Industry.