New appointment in Prime Minister’s Office

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The press service of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan announced the appointment of Yerzhan Zhiyenbayev as new Deputy Head of the Prime Minister’s Office, Kazinform reports.

Born in 1981 in Almaty city, Yerzhan Zhiyenbayev started his professional career at the Ministry of Finance.

In 2005, he joined the Prime Minister’s Office and held various posts ever since. His recent post was the head of the Legal Department.