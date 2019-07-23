EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:25, 23 July 2019 | GMT +6

    New appointment in Prime Minister’s Office

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The press service of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan announced the appointment of Yerzhan Zhiyenbayev as new Deputy Head of the Prime Minister’s Office, Kazinform reports.

    Born in 1981 in Almaty city, Yerzhan Zhiyenbayev started his professional career at the Ministry of Finance.

    In 2005, he joined the Prime Minister’s Office and held various posts ever since. His recent post was the head of the Legal Department.

    Tags:
    Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Appointments, dismissals Appointments
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!