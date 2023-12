SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - Zhamantai Beisenbayev has been designated as akim (head) of Maktaaralsk district of South Kazakhstan region.

The appointment was approved by governor of South Kazakhstan region Askar Myrzakhmetov. Mr. Beisenbayev started his professional career as agriculturist in Kaskelen village in Almaty region in 1970s. Since July 2011 he served as akim (mayor) of Zhetysai town in Maktaaralsk district.