    09:15, 22 December 2016 | GMT +6

    New appointment made at Agriculture Ministry

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yerzhan Ainabekov has been named as Chairman of the State Inspection in agro-industrial complex Committee of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    The decree on his appointment was signed by Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev, Kazinform has learnt from primeminister.kz.

    Mr. Ainabekov started his professional career in 1999 at the Agriculture Ministry. Starting from 2001 he was akim (head) of two districts in North Kazakhstan region. In 2010, Ainabekov returned to the Agriculture Ministry.

    He is the recipient of the Yenbek danky medals and badges of the 1st, 2nd and 3rd degree.

    Kazakhstan Appointments, dismissals Ministry of Agriculture Government
