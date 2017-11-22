New appointment made at Kazakh Education Ministry

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Nurbek Orshubekov has been appointed as the Chairman of the Committee for Children's Rights Protection of the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from primeminister.kz.

The newly-appointed chairman was born in Uzbekistan in 1979.



In 2003-2004, Mr. Orshubekov worked at commercial organizations.



In 2004, he joined the faculty of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.



He took up the post of the Director of the Department for control in the sphere of education in Almaty city in 2011 and, then, held the same position in Astana city.



Since November 2016 Mr. Orshubekov has been serving as the deputy chairman of the Committee for control in the sphere of education and science of the Ministry of Education and Science.