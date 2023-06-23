EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:09, 23 June 2023 | GMT +6

    New appointment made at sanitary an epidemiological control department of Zhetysu region

    None
    Фото: ДСЭК Жетысу
    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM – Samat Akhmetov has been appointed as the new deputy head of the sanitary an epidemiological control department of Zhetysu region of the Sanitary and Epidemiological Control Committee of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Born in Pavlodar region, Samat Akhmetov is a graduate of the State Medical University of Semey city.

    Throughout his career he worked for the Pavlodar city department for consumers rights’ protection, at the public health protection department of Almaty region and at the sanitary and epidemiological control department of Zhetysu region.


    Tags:
    Appointments, dismissals Appointments
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!