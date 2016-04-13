New appointment made in Almaty region

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - New first deputy akim (governor) of Almaty region has been appointed today.

Former Kazakhstani MP Lyazzat Turlashov took up the post.



Born in 1960, Mr. Turlashov is a graduate of the Almaty Institute of railway transport.



Throughout his professional career he held various posts, including deputy akim of Karassaiskiy district and akim of Zhambyl district.



In August 2011 he was elected to the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



Former first deputy akim of Almaty region Makhabbat Bigeldiyev became the akim of Karasaiskiy district.