EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:13, 23 May 2016 | GMT +6

    New appointment made in Atyrau region

    None
    None
    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - Alimukhammed Kuttumuratuly has been elected as new akim (head) of Makhambetskiy district of Atyrau region today.Born in 1983, he is a graduate of the Zhubanov State University and the Kazakhstan-Russia International University.

    Mr. Kuttumuratuly started his professional career at Ara-A LLP in 2004.
    He will take up the new post after serving as the head of natural resources department of Atyrau region for the past three years.
    Former akim of Makhambetskiy district Alibek Nautiyev was relieved of the post due to a transfer to another job.

    Tags:
    Appointments, dismissals Regions Atyrau region News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!