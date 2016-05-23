New appointment made in Atyrau region

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - Alimukhammed Kuttumuratuly has been elected as new akim (head) of Makhambetskiy district of Atyrau region today.Born in 1983, he is a graduate of the Zhubanov State University and the Kazakhstan-Russia International University.

Mr. Kuttumuratuly started his professional career at Ara-A LLP in 2004.

He will take up the new post after serving as the head of natural resources department of Atyrau region for the past three years.

Former akim of Makhambetskiy district Alibek Nautiyev was relieved of the post due to a transfer to another job.