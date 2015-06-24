EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:09, 24 June 2015 | GMT +6

    New appointment made in Kyzylorda region

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Nazhmadin Shamuratov has been appointed as akim (head) of Kazalinskiy district of Kyzylorda region.

    Mr. Shamuratov was born in the city of Shymkent in South Kazakhstan region in 1963. He is a graduate of the Zhambyl Construction Institute, the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University and Kainar University. Mr. Shamuratov was the head of Kazalinskiy district before from 2002 through 2005. In 2013 he was named as akim (head) of Karmakshinskiy district of Kyzylorda region.

    Tags:
    Kyzylorda region Appointments, dismissals Regions News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!