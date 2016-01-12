New appointment made in Pavlodar region

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - Ardak Dossanov has been designated as the new head of the regional office for entrepreneurship, trade and tourism in Pavlodar region today.

Akim (governor) of the region Kanat Bozumbayev introduced Mr. Dossanov who previously served as his deputy to the staff of the office.

Mr. Dossanov is a graduate of the Gumilyov Eurasian National University. He also obtained a Master's degree at Ajou University in South Korea.



Dossanov who started his professional career back in 2001 boasts extensive experience in ministerial work. He also worked at KAZNEX INVEST Agency.