EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:18, 12 January 2016 | GMT +6

    New appointment made in Pavlodar region

    None
    None
    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - Ardak Dossanov has been designated as the new head of the regional office for entrepreneurship, trade and tourism in Pavlodar region today.

    Akim (governor) of the region Kanat Bozumbayev introduced Mr. Dossanov who previously served as his deputy to the staff of the office.
    Mr. Dossanov is a graduate of the Gumilyov Eurasian National University. He also obtained a Master's degree at Ajou University in South Korea.

    Dossanov who started his professional career back in 2001 boasts extensive experience in ministerial work. He also worked at KAZNEX INVEST Agency.

    Tags:
    Appointments, dismissals Regions News Pavlodar region
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!