New appointment made in S Kazakhstan region

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - Bukharbai Parmanov has been appointed as akim (head) of Tolebiyskiy district of South Kazakhstan region.

His appointment was agreed with the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the maslikhat of Tolebiyskiy district, Kazinform has learnt from the regional administration's press service.



Born in 1962, Mr. Parmanov majored in economy and law. He joined the civil service back in 1986.



Since February 2014 he has been serving as akim (head) of Saryagashskiy district of South Kazakhstan region.