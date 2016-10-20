New appointment made in S Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Bakhytbek Tanaguzov has been appointed as akim of Baidibekskiy district in South Kazakhstan region today, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the regional administration.

Akim (governor) of South Kazakhstan region Zhanseit Tuimebayev introduced the new akim to the staff of the district administration and wished him success in his work.



Born in 1957, Mr. Tanaguzov is a native of Suzakskiy district of South Kazakhstan region.



Throughout his professional career he worked at regional and district administrations of South Kazakhstan region since 2010. Prior to that, he was head of the Taukent branch of Turanbank, commercial director of Aigerim LLP and director of Sanzhar Foods LLP.



It should be noted that the population of Baidibekskiy district exceeds 55,000 people.