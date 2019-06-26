EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:22, 26 June 2019 | GMT +6

    New appointments at Kazakh Anti-Corruption Service

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev decreed to appoint deputy chairmen of the Anti-Corruption Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

    By the Presidential Order, Olzhas Bektenov was appointed as the First Deputy Chairman of the Anti-Corruption Agency (Anti-Corruption Service) of the Republic of Kazakhstan;

    Shyngys Kabdula was appointed as the Deputy Chairman of the Anti-Corruption Agency (Anti-Corruption Service) of the Republic of Kazakhstan;

    Nurlan Shabdar was appointed as the Deputy Chairman of the Anti-Corruption Agency (Anti-Corruption Service) of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Tags:
    Appointments, dismissals Appointments Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!